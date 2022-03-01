An autopsy report on the cause of death of 19-month old pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, Obinna Udeze, has confirmed that he died of septic shock.

The toddler was purportedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher, leading to his death.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe said the autopsy was conducted at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC.

Edafe said; “the autopsy report indicates septic shock as the cause of death. That is what I can say, for now, let the medical doctors and lawyers interpret what that means.”

Recall that little Obinna Udeze who was purportedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher died at the FMC after he was referred from a private hospital where he was rushed for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Obinna’s mother, Gift, has insisted that her son died as a result of the flogging, pleading with the Delta State Government and the Police authority to ensure that justice was served on the matter.

She alleged that her son was tied like a goat while being flogged by the teacher

