The estranged wife of Shina Adeleke, alias Shina Rambo, Heidi Korth, has berated him for celebrating her on birthday, dismissing him as an attention seeker in a comment section in reaction to Rambo’s birthday post on an Instagram blog on Tuesday.

Rambo, son of Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, had shared an old video of himself and Korth via his Instagram story celebrating her on her birthday amid their marriage crash.

Korth slammed him saying, “Attention seeker 👀 stay in your lane bro 😂”