Snoop Dogg laments failure to win Grammy after 20 nominations

Legendary American rapper, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., popularly known as Snoop Dogg, has taken to social media to lament his failure to win Grammy Awards despite being nominated 20 times.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Snoop, who appeared to have gotten a Grammy nomination, didn’t win his category.

Upset about the development, the 51-year-old ook to Instagram to put out a list of his colleagues with the most Grammy awards.

Snoop Dogg then wondered why he hasn’t won an award despite snagging 20 nominations.

“Rappers with the most Grammy Awards #Grammys,” he wrote.

“Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins. 👊🏿👣👏🏿.”

Last year, the rapper also expressed his disappointment with the Grammys.

“Grammys. 19 nominations no win thanks,” he had written.

“Y’all have fun at the Grammys. I guess I’m 0 for 19.”