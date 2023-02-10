More details have emerged on the true identity of a transgender and member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Rumuolumeni in Iwofe area of Port Harcourt, Emmanuella Adaobi, who died recently in a tricycle (keke) accident.

Until her untimely death in January, late Adaobi was the lead soprano singer in the church, dishing out sonorous gospel songs to the congregation.

According to reports, a mortuary attendant who examined her corpse at the morgue of the hospital she was taken to, had after examining her, alerted shocked and perplexed church members and officials that she was a male.

While examining her, the mortician discovered that she was wearing four male underwear to boost her buttocks and fake breasts to disguise her looks.

Family members of the deceased informed newsmen that she was born a male birth, and her (his) real name was Emmanuel Oliseh Ogaebulam.

Lawyer to Peter Okon, the tricycle rider who rode the ill fated machine that led to the death of Emmanuella, Nyeche Amah, while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt on how the transgender woman died in the keke accident, denied his client was involved in her death as being speculated.

Amah maintained that his client who is still in police custody did not hit and kill the transgender chorister as being speculated.

“I feel very disappointed with the information making the rounds that my client (Mr Peter Okon) hit the transgender person. The name of the transgender is actually Emmanuel Oliseh Ogaebulam from Anambra State.

“What actually happened is that the transgender was a passenger to the Keke driver. He was in the same tricycle with the driver. While the Keke driver was driving, there was a little girl with wheelbarrow trying to cross the road.

“In an attempt for my client to avoid running into the little girl carrying the wheelbarrow and crossing the road, he has to swerve and on attempt to swerve, subconsciously the transgender person fell out from the vehicle and fell into the drainage.

“It would also interest you to know that the female transgender was not the only one the driver was carrying. Unfortunately, the transgender was the only person who sustained injuries that later died. My client is hale and hearty and is in police protective custody.

“Mr Okon did all he could to protect everybody in the tricycle, but unfortunately the transgender made an attempt to jump out and fell into the drainage.

“The Keke driver displayed highest level of maturity by reporting himself to the Rumulomeni Police Station at Iwofe when the incident occurred around Akar junction, Iwofe on night of January 31st, 2023.

“The Keke driver is not actually detained but kept in protective custody so that the driver does not get hurt by persons sympathetic to the transgender who may not have known what transpired”, the lawyer disclosed.

It would be recalled that the transgender was a female chorister of St. John’s Catholic Church, Iwofe in Port Harcourt, who was in a process of getting married to a man in the church before her (his) death.

Meanwhile, a man in a traditional attire captured in a viral picture with the transgender and speculated to be the supposed groom has denied wedding the transgender.

The man who is a Port Harcourt based lawyer explained that he went for a traditional marriage in the city when a female who later turned out to be a transgender begged to snap with him.

“As a courtesy, I accepted snapping with her, but unfortunately, she turned out to be a transgender”, he lamented.