Dagmara Heidi Korth, wife of Sina Adeleke, alias Sina Rambo, son of Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, has announced the end of their marriage after one year.

Korth announced this via her Instagram Stories on Monday, accusing the governor’s son of being abusive.

She wrote, “My mom and family are tired too!!! Abusive husband. I will post more receipts coming soon

“After having a caesarian section and him rushing me out the hospital because he couldn’t get no weed. Me, had covid in labor, after my CS. I left the hospital this n*gg* ain’t help with no chores!

“Three days after caesarean (section) you tell me to cook rice for you, can’t even make tea yourself! SMH! During pregnancy I was turned into a nanny! Nine months pregnant, bending and cleaning house up and down because he can’t even pickup after himself.

“I am truly tired. No, we can’t take this anymore. He doesn’t even respect my mom, she go talk her own later! Can’t even provide financially for the house. Fridge always empty.

“For y’all saying keep it private, the marriage is over and that’s why I am finally saying this. No, I will not succumb to abuse. I am not that girl, it’s enough.”