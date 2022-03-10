The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has accepted an apology tendered to it by Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

The NBA had on Wednesday, demanded an apology from the Ebonyi governor following some derogatory remarks he made against Justice Inyang Ekwo, the Abuja High Court Judge who ordered his removal as governor for defecting from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.

Umahi had described the judge as a “hatchet man” among other uncomplimentary remarks in a speech immediately after the judgement was pronounced on Tuesday.

However, following NBA’s intervention in a statement by its president, Mr. Olumide Akpata on Wednesday, demanding apology for the remarks, Umahi who addressed his supporters in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Wednesday, denied attacking the judge, while also tendering an apology to the NBA.

Accepting the apology in a statement shared via his twitter handle @OlumideAkpata, on Thursday, Akpata said he would transmit same to Justice Ekwo, while express the hope that the Ebonyi governor and others have learnt some lessons.

“On 9th March 2022, I issued a Statement unequivocally condemning the reaction of H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State to the Judgment of the FHC Abuja which ordered him and his Deputy to vacate office. I also demanded an apology and a retraction of the comments,” Akpata said.

“Following that Statement, H.E. Engr. Umahi made extensive efforts to reach me and in the course of our conversation, I reiterated that the NBA has no interest in the case other than to ensure that the sanctity of the judicial system is protected & the rule of law respected

“In line with our demands, H.E. Engr. Umahi addressed a cross section of Ebonyi State citizens, where he unreservedly apologised for his comments, clarified his intentions and very importantly too, called for calm while urging his people to refrain from denigrating the Judiciary.

“I will immediately transmit this apology to His Lordship, Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo and My Lord the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, who is the head of the Judiciary in Nigeria, and urge them to also accept same.

“I must however reiterate that there is a well established procedure by law for challenging unfavourable decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction and the @NigBarAssoc under my administration will continue to fulfil its mandate by rising to the defence of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the sanctity of court orders.

“Now that the right thing has been done & the appeal process has been activated, we shall resume our backseat and allow the process take its course. As far as the NBA is concerned, this brings an end to this unfortunate episode but we hope that important lessons have been learnt.”