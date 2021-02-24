OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Abia State governor, and Senator representing Abia Central senatorial district, Chief T. A. Orji has demanded an apology from Kogi West senator, Smart Adeyemi, over his “insults” on the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Senator Adeyemi had during plenary of Tuesday, described Ikpeazu as a drunk, triggering angry responses.

Senator T. A Orji in a statement on Wednesday, wondered how a man like Smart Adeyemi could tow that disgraceful line that is unbeffiting of a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria to insult, not only the Governor and people of Abia State, but the entire National Assembly, while describing Adeyemi’s outbursts as a regrettable and thoughtless action.

In the statement issued on his behalf by Hon Ifeanyi Umere, his chief liaison officer, Orji demanded that Adeyemi immediately retracts his insult and uncomplimentary remarks against “Gov Okezie Ikpeazu, who towers above him (Adeyemi) in all aspects of human endeavors, first on the floor of the Senate and in major national newspapers for a start.”

Senator Orji said Adeyemi must tender an unreserved apology to the Governor and good people of Abia, whom he maligned without further delay.

Orji stressed that gov Ikpeazu does not represent the image Adeyemi tried to portray him, given that the Abia Gov is one of the most educated and performing governors in Nigeria, a fact that has been validated by the NBS report listing Abia as No 3 state in Nigeria in attracting direct foreign investment and cash inflow, a feat that is highly commendable.

According to Orji, “Adeyemi’s action is a slap on the faces of all Abians, who re-elected Governor Ikpeazu to continue in office for a second as the Governor of Abia state. He added said that Adeyemi has never occupied or sought to occupy the coveted seat of governor, as to know or feel the responsibilities and high regard bestowed on the office, a reason why no one not even the likes of Adeyemi should castigate the governor in such a disrespectful manner.”

Senator Orji maintained that Abians are proud of their governor and would not let anybody insult their sensibilities, urging Adeyemi to step out and beg for forgiveness from both Abians and the National Assembly for bringing the hallowed Chambers to disrepute by his unwarranted utterances and misconduct which have put the NASS in bad light before the general public.