Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, on Saturday, noted that Nigeria’s challenges are rooted in a deficit of true leadership.

The former Anambra State governor spoke while delivering his keynote address at the American University of Nigeria (AUN)’s 16th Annual Founder’s Day and 20th Anniversary.

The event brought together an august gathering of political figures, diplomats, scholars, and traditional leaders from Yola and beyond.

Hosted at the esteemed Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall, the occasion was graced by the presence of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and long-time political ally of Atiku, Mr. Obi.

In a heartfelt message, the American Embassy in Nigeria, through Deputy Ambassador David Greene, conveyed its solidarity with AUN’s faculty and staff, expressing gratitude for the institution’s commitment to Yola and its surrounding communities. The Embassy also lauded the foresight of AUN’s Founder for his vision in establishing the university in this remarkable region, particularly for its impactful humanitarian initiatives.

In his address, AUN President Dewayne Frazier extolled the institution’s 20-year journey, crediting Atiku’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment. “Today we celebrate the fruits of two decades of steadfast vision,” he declared, emphasizing the collective achievements of the university’s dedicated staff, students, and alumni.

Among the poignant moments of the day, the AUN Honour Society recognized students for their outstanding academic accomplishments and their remarkable contributions to community development. Mr. Dan Okereke, Vice President for Academics, highlighted the Honour Society’s creation of an annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) competition in Adamawa State’s secondary schools, further cementing AUN’s commitment to nurturing future innovators.

During his stirring keynote address, Obi expressed heartfelt appreciation for Atiku’s personal sacrifices in championing education, a pursuit he described as “more of a calling than a venture for profit.” His address to the students was a clarion call to embrace leadership, hope, and the promise of a brighter future for Nigeria, despite its challenges.

Quoting the profound words of Chinua Achebe, Obi reiterated the timeless truth: Nigeria’s challenges are rooted in a deficit of true leadership. He underscored the qualities of a good leader—competence, compassion, vision—and urged the students to rise above tribal and religious divides. He further noted that the success of a nation is anchored in the health and education of its people, emphasizing that a strong education system is a cornerstone of societal progress.

In his reflection on Nigeria’s recent economic trajectory, Obi called upon the youth to forge a new path, focused on meritocracy and performance rather than tribalism or religion. “The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of our youth,” he declared, urging them to hold fast to the values of integrity and excellence.

The ceremony culminated in a poignant moment when AUN President Frazier presented a commemorative book to Atiku, Board of Trustees Chairman Senator Ben Obi, and keynote speaker Governor Obi, marking their vital roles in the university’s storied legacy.

Atiku, in his remarks, expressed profound gratitude for AUN’s journey thus far. “Today, we celebrate not only a milestone but a movement — a vision that has touched countless lives. This is but the beginning,” he said, acknowledging the contributions of key individuals who have helped shape AUN’s legacy, including Professor Robert Pastor, the university’s first Board Chairman, and Mr. Ahmed Joda, the pioneering Board members who have served over the years.

As AUN embarks on its next chapter, Atiku closed with optimism: “For us, this 20th anniversary marks only the beginning of our journey ahead.”