From PETER OKORE, in Umuahia

A London- based ICT expert , Engr. Theophilus Ubani, who also extends his professional practices to Nigeria and Dubai has joined the race for Bende Federal constituency seat.

He is in the race to replace Chief Ben Kalu , who is currently occupying the Bende federal constituency seat and only completing his first tenure at the National Assembly.

Some stakeholders from Bende federal constituency demonstrated their preference for Ubani when they turned out in their large numbers to witness the purchase of his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in Abuja.

Speaking during an interactive session in Umuahia , Eleder Ekekwe Egu, who led Bende stakeholders to Abuja, said that they were convinced that Engr Ubani would provide effective representation to the people of Bende federal constituency due to , what he called, his “renowned competence and abounding goodwill”.

He said that they have decided to back Ubani, who is also a Real Estate developer and engineering construction-guru, for the House of Representatives seat .

According to him, “political indices and permutations favoured Engr Ubani to go for the governorship seat, regretting that the present zoning arrangement is not in his favour, hence the decision of Bende stakeholders to ask him to go to the National Assembly and represent Bende.

But Eleer Egu advised Ben Kalu “to seek promotion” to the Senate since the Abia North seat is open for contest.

He said that Ubani is a competent and suitable person to replace Hon Kalu in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, adding that the chartered metallurgical and material science engineer and project management consultant has all it takes to represent Bende very well in the House of Representatives.

According to him, Ubani has made so much progress and won many awards, adding that he was also always eager to put in his 34 years of experience in ICT, media, project management, engineering for the development of the nation.

The leader of Bende major stakeholders therefore called on the constituents to support Ubani to achieve total victory at the polls and look then forward to more effective representation come 2023