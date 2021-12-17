Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has said he is looking forward to returning to his farm in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State in 2023.

The president said this in Istanbul, Turkey, where a surprise birthday was organised by the Nigerian embassy in the country.

The president who turned 79 today is in Turkey with his wife and seven ministers for a summit

A statement from Garba Shehu, his spokesman, said Buhari cut a birthday cake moulded in national colours, green-white-green to start the day while Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, rendered a tribute on behalf of the ministers and the rest of the delegation.

Buhari, while making his remarks on the occasion, said he will put in his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023 he hands over to a successor and returns to his farm to tender crops and livestock.

“I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home,” he said.

“I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution,” he said.

As he stepped out of his suite moving to the meeting room, President Buhari met a surprise line-up of the Nigerian delegation with a cake decorated in Nigeria’s national colours, NAN reported.

The group broke into a chorus, as they chanted, “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”