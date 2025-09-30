Gov Otti takes stern measures to ensure quality teaching, learning in Abia schools

The Abia State government has established a task force to monitor the presence, conduct, and performance of teachers across public schools. The move follows a surge in school enrolments, the recruitment of 5,395 new teachers, and the ongoing renovation and retrofitting of schools in the state.

Governor Alex Otti, who announced the measure during his monthly media parley, “Gov. Otti Speaks to Abians and Residents” at Government House, Umuahia, said the task force was created to ensure that newly recruited teachers report to their duty posts and perform as expected.

Responding to concerns that some teachers were planning to avoid their assigned postings, Otti warned that government would deal decisively with anyone found guilty of misconduct or indiscipline.

“Government is not joking about this. This administration has no room for pranks or indiscipline. We have approved the employment of another 4,000 teachers to meet the challenges of 21st-century education. Our goal is to renovate and retrofit all public schools in Abia, which had been left in a dilapidated state by past administrations,” he said.

The governor also disclosed plans to deploy security guards to schools to create a safe environment for teaching and learning.

On pensions, Otti revealed that the committee set up to address the payment of gratuities to retired civil servants has submitted its first report, which government is currently reviewing. He assured that action would be taken once the final report is submitted.

While the state has normalised monthly pension payments, gratuity arrears remain outstanding, with the last payment made in 2020. The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has consistently pressed the Otti administration to clear the backlog, noting that many retirees are struggling to survive or afford prescribed medication.

The pensioners are also urging the government to harmonise their pensions in line with federal approval, pointing out that some retirees still receive as little as N5,000 monthly.