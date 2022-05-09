ASUU extends strike for another three months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rolled over its ongoing strike for another 12 weeks.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president in a statement said this was to give the government enough time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

It also stated that the roll-over strike was effective from 12.01 am, May 8, 2021.

ASUU said it took this decision after its National Executive Council meeting which started on Sunday night at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.