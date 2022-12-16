London mayor consoles with victims of Asake’s concert incident

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has expressed sadness over the incident that took place at the O2 Academy Brixton during a show organised by Asake, a Nigerian musician.

Asake was forced to end his sold-out performance after large crowds of fans, who did not have tickets, broke into the venue.

Reports said eight people were taken to hospital, with four in critical condition.

Reacting to the incident in a tweet on Friday, Khan said an urgent investigation is underway.

His post read, “My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy. Eight people were taken to the hospital, with four in critical condition.

“An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night. I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.”

Meanwhile, Asake, has issued a statement and also prayed for the victims.

In the statement on his Instagram page on Friday, Asake said his heart was with the victims and prayed for their recovery. He also promised to be back.

His statement read, “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals…

I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit!”