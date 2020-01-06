Mass recruitments, promotions, sign post exciting new year for UBA PLC

In a move that signposts more aggressive push for industry leadership, leading pan African bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) over the weekend, announced the recruitment of more than 4000 new staff, even as it promoted 5000 others.

The comes as the bank seeks to consolidate its position as highest employers of labour in the industry in Nigeria and Africa.

Announcing the development in a statement on Saturday, the bank’s management said “over 5,000 staff of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, started the new year with a lot of cheer as the bank yesterday announced its promotion to new grades as well as salary upgrades with immediate effect this January.”

The statement noted further that, “Those who are beneficiaries of this exercise will receive up to 170% increase in their salaries and benefits, whilst a good number have been moved to higher grade levels.

“In a massive recruitment drive, over 4000 new staff members resumed in the last week of December 2019 in Nigeria alone at the bank. UBA currently stands as the highest employer of labour amongst Nigerian banks with a staff strength of close to 20,000.”

However, the recruitment and promotion have been slightly overshadowed by rumours on social media that the bank also laid off a number of its employees in a corporate right-sizing move.

Although the bank has not come out with an official statement, insider sources has confirmed that indeed a number of the bank’s employers are to be replaced.