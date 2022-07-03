Nigerian and other African artists, journalists and filmmakers stand a chance of get up to $2000 grant through a collaborative initiative of Africa No Filter, an initiative of the recently launched Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund.

The fund, named after Tony Elumelu, leading business owner and philanthropist, is a standalone initiative and an extension of his commitment to catalysing a redefined African success story, powered by Africa’s youth and their creative ideas.

According to Elumelu, “This initiative aligns with our belief and extends the work that we do at the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Empowering young creative entrepreneurs and the creative sector provides a channel for us to project Africa’s positives globally. We need their voices to tell our often less-told stories of triumph, resilience, hard work and innovation.”

The Fund will award grants to emerging artists and storytellers, whose work shines a light on entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Only applicants between the ages of 18 and 35, living on the continent or in the Diaspora are eligible.

Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, the insurance subsidiaries of the pan-African investment group, Heirs Holdings have committed $30,000 for the initiative.

“As frontrunners of digital innovation in the insurance space, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life both recognise the important role the creative sector plays in transforming Africa’s narrative,” said Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life.

The application will close on July 29, 2022.