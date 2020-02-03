Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS), requesting immediate arrest of his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr. Philip Shuaibu, the state deputy governor who revealed the development to journalists in Abuja, on Monday, accused Oshiomhole causing disruption of peace in the state.

According to Shuaibu, Oshiomhole has continued to defy an order by the state government banning political rallies in the state.

It is the latest of the ongoing political controversy in the state that has pitted Obaseki against Oshiomhole.