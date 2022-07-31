APC wins all chairmanship, councillorship seats in Ebonyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has won all 13 chairmanship and 171 councillorship seats in the local government election conducted in Ebonyi State at the weekend.

Jossy Eze, chairman of the Ebonyi state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), announced the election results in Abakaliki on Sunday.

He said: “By the power vested in me by the law, I hereby declare the results of the chairmanship of each of the 13 local governments as follows:

“One, Abakaliki Local Government, Mr Ebere Nwogba of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the majority of valid votes cast at the election, is hereby returned as duly elected.

“Other elected APC Chairmen included Chinedu Uburu, Ebonyi LGA; Chidiebere Uzor, Onicha LGA; Chinonso Ajah, Ohaozara LGA; Ibiam Nnajiofor, Afikpo North and Ekuma-Nkama Chima, Afikpo South.

“This commission has received, considered, validated and adopted the results of each of the 171 councillorship of the wards. That is to say that APC has won in all the wards.”

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties in the state reportedly boycotted the LG polls.

Chika Nwoba, publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, described the elections as a “one-man-show”.