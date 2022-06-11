APC Primary Loss: Dolapo, Osinbajo's wife consoles him

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Yemi Osibanjo, Nigeria’s vice president, has consoled her husband over the loss of APC presidential ticket.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos State governor, trounced the vice president and other aspirants to emerge winner of the ruling party’s presidential primary on Wednesday.

Osinbajo came third behind the winner and Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers State governor who came second.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the vice president’s wife wrote: “Oluyemi.. Oluleke.. Omoluabi.. Omo oko.. Oninu ire.. Oniwa Pele.. Oniwa tutu… Ologbon.. Olododo.. Alaanu.. I’m proud of you!”

Osinbajo has since congratulated Tinubu on his victory saying “for many decades, our flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building.

“His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our presidential candidate and flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections,” the VP stated.