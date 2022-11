Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of Nigeria, and his wife, Dolapo, are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today, Friday.

To mark the occasion, Mrs Osinbajo shared pictures of their wedding on her Instagram page.

She shared photos of themselves and captioned it, “You said, ‘Walk with me.’ I said, ‘I will.’ 33 years ago. All glory to God. #JoyOnly.”