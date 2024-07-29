APC planning to turn Nigeria to one party state – Labour Party 

The Labour Party at the weekend, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state by buying up opposition parties and silencing dissenting voices.

Labour Party’s Director-General of Mobilization and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that the APC is working to compromise major opposition parties in the North and East and has already made significant inroads in these regions.

Ngogbehei noted that the APC’s ultimate goal is to pave the way for President Bola Tinubu to become a consensus presidential candidate for all opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

The LP also accused the APC of instigating crises in opposition parties and using these crises as an avenue to either hijack the parties or lure their members into the APC, thereby reducing the strength of the opposition.

The party said, “The APC and Tinubu are making efforts to turn Nigeria into a one-party system. They are busy working out machinations and trying to buy up political parties in the East and North, aiming to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election. Tinubu is attempting to replicate what Abacha did by pressuring parties to adopt him as a consensus candidate or field a candidate who cannot give them a run for their seat.”

Furthermore, the LP alleged that the APC is working to use hunger as a weapon to secure votes from poor Nigerians in 2027 by bribing them with cups of rice and beans and a few thousand Naira.

The LP warned that Nigerians should be aware of the APC’s machinations and stand firm against their attempts to undermine democracy.

“Instead of focusing on delivering good governance, the APC is busy finalizing schemes to buy up opposition political parties and party members, just to sell their unsellable candidate to Nigerians in 2027. The party has succeeded in impoverishing Nigerians, making it easy to bribe them with cups of rice and beans and a few thousand Naira for their votes. This tactic suggests that the APC is not ready for a fair contest in 2027,” it added.

The party expressed confidence in its leadership, led by Barr. Julius Abure and Peter Obi, and urged all genuine lovers of a working and prosperous Nigeria to stand with them against the APC’s alleged plot.

