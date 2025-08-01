APC knocks Ojudu over ‘Lagos is playing with fire’ comment

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed recent remarks by former presidential adviser, Babafemi Ojudu, warning that Lagos is not on the brink of crisis as suggested, but is instead on a path of sustained growth and development.

Ojudu, in a widely circulated article titled “Lagos is playing with fire and Tinubu must put it out”, had raised concerns about growing tensions in the state, prompting a swift rebuttal from the APC.

Responding in a statement titled “RE: Lagos is Playing with Fire and Tinubu Must Put It Out – Ojudu’s Misplaced Alarmism”, the APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, accused Ojudu of peddling half-truths, engaging in emotional manipulation, and trying to insert himself into an issue he neither fully understands nor approaches constructively.

“We read with disappointment the statement credited to Babafemi Ojudu,” Oladejo said. “While we respect his right to express his views, we find it unfortunate that someone of his political standing would resort to sensationalism and unfounded claims.”

He insisted that Lagos remains a beacon of responsible governance, political stability, and ethnic harmony, and rejected what he described as the “doomsday tone and divisive insinuations” in Ojudu’s article.

“Lagos is not playing with fire. What Lagos is doing — and has always done — is govern responsibly, maintain political stability, and promote peaceful coexistence among its diverse population,” Oladejo said.

According to him, successive APC administrations in the state — from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu — have consistently prioritised inclusive governance and tolerance, contrary to Ojudu’s claims.

“Lagos remains a shining example of multi-ethnic cooperation. Attempts to portray it as a hotbed of ethnic strife are either disingenuous or deliberately misleading,” he added.

The party described Ojudu’s intervention as an attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and questioned his motives, suggesting that his comments were driven by personal ambition rather than genuine concern.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Ojudu has chosen to stoke controversy instead of offering constructive advice. His thinly veiled attempt to paint the Lagos APC as intolerant or vindictive falls flat in the face of facts,” the statement noted.

“His alarmist tone serves only one purpose — to insert himself into the national conversation at the expense of Lagos’ hard-won peace and progress.”

The party maintained that it welcomes constructive criticism but would not tolerate what it termed “careless talk” that could undermine the state’s stability or question the integrity of its leadership.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a symbol of national unity, not a fireman tasked with extinguishing imaginary infernos lit by political opportunists,” Oladejo declared.

“Lagos is not burning. Lagos is building,” he added, urging Nigerians to ignore distractions and continue to support the state’s drive for peace, economic growth, and infrastructure development.

Read Ojodu’s article below:

By Ojudu Babafemi

A troubling trend is unfolding in Lagos State. In the aftermath of the recent local government elections, some newly elected officials have embarked on a reckless spree of renaming streets—particularly those bearing Igbo names or named after prominent non-indigenes. This is not coincidental; it is a calculated political maneuver rooted in resentment, identity politics, and shortsighted leadership.

The long-simmering tension between Yoruba and Igbo communities reached a boiling point during the 2023 elections. Peter Obi of the Labour Party shocked the political establishment by defeating Bola Ahmed Tinubu—Lagos’s long-reigning political figure—in the presidential poll within the state. That upset sent shockwaves through the ruling APC, and fears grew that a similar surprise might unfold in the governorship race. What followed was an aggressive, divisive campaign that shamelessly weaponized ethnicity, fear, and misinformation.

Wild accusations flew: that the Igbo had “bought up” Lagos, “taken over” the economy, and were scheming to seize political power. These narratives were dangerous—and not entirely new. But while they didn’t arise in a vacuum, they have been irresponsibly amplified.

It’s true that some individuals within the Igbo community, in asserting cultural pride, have crossed into political overreach—not just in Nigeria but abroad. A recent example is an Igbo man in Ghana who purchased large tracts of land and declared himself a king, sparking fears—justified or not—of secessionist ambitions in host communities. Similarly, the proliferation of self-styled “Eze Ndi Igbo” (Igbo kings) across non-Igbo regions can be perceived as provocative, especially when seen as parallel authority structures. While these acts may stem from pride and cultural identity, they can easily be exploited by opportunistic politicians to sow fear and division.

But make no mistake: these isolated actions do not justify collective punishment or cultural erasure.

Lagos was built by many hands—Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Urhobo, Tapa, and more. Its strength lies in its diversity. To target any group—especially one so deeply embedded in the city’s economy and social fabric—is not just morally wrong; it is politically suicidal.

Rather than stoking ethnic division, Lagos leaders should focus on the real threats to the city: youth unemployment, drug addiction, urban decay, traffic congestion, and collapsing infrastructure. These are the issues threatening Lagos’s future—not the names on its street signs.

What makes this ethnic posturing even more shortsighted is the broader national context. Discontent is rising across Nigeria. The economy is reeling, inflation is crushing households, and insecurity remains rampant. As the 2027 elections approach, the ruling APC is grappling with waning public trust. Alienating a significant Southern demographic—the Igbo—while Northern political elites express growing dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s leadership is a dangerous gamble.

Just recently, Northern heavyweight Rabiu Kwankwaso declared that the North feels marginalized under Tinubu’s presidency and may not support his re-election. If the North grows distant and the Southeast is antagonized, where will the support come from? This trend risks isolating the South West politically—and that isolation will not bode well for the Yoruba, both at home and in the diaspora.

This is where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must rise above the fray. He cannot afford to allow partisan loyalty or ethnic sentiment to blind him to the growing danger of ethnic polarization. Left unchecked, it could spiral into something far more sinister—even ethnic cleansing. Nigeria is too fragile for such a descent.

The President must initiate a process of reconciliation. He should reach out to Igbo leaders—both at home and abroad—to promote moderation and mutual respect. Online abuse and reckless insults, such as referring to revered Yoruba figures like Wole Soyinka in derogatory terms, must cease. I was stunned to read a young Igbo man referring to Soyinka as a “gbajue professor.” Such incivility wounds the national psyche and deepens mistrust.

At the same time, Tinubu must speak frankly to Yoruba communities—especially indigenes of Lagos. Being a host comes with responsibility, not superiority. You cannot sell your land willingly, spend the proceeds on indulgent lifestyles, and then resent those who invested and built on that land. You cannot eat your cake and still have it. If you admire the success of others, emulate their work ethic and community spirit—don’t scapegoat them.

Meanwhile, fault lines are cracking elsewhere. In the North, Muslim-Christian tensions are rising. The once-cohesive Fulani-Hausa alliance is showing strain. In the South, Yoruba-Igbo relations are fraying. In the Niger Delta, some groups are rejecting the inclusion of Igbos in the Biafra narrative. Even among the Yoruba, there is growing resentment against the idea of “giving everything to Lagos,” while some Lagosians disparage non-indigenous Yoruba (“ara oke”) who’ve found success in the city.

Nigeria is a house divided—and unless urgent steps are taken, it may not stand much longer. The crisis in Rivers State has stirred new waves of resentment in the Niger Delta. Everywhere, identity-based fault lines are deepening.

President Tinubu must not be complacent. If Nigeria fractures, history will not remember his economic policies or political victories. It will remember that the house collapsed under his watch.

The task before him is urgent and non-transferable: call your boys to order, heal old wounds, unite the nation, and rise above petty politics. This is not a job for committees or proxies. Only bold, visionary leadership can pull Nigeria back from the brink.

The window is closing. Now is the time to act.

• Ojudu is a former Senator, journalist, political scientist,