Osun 2026: APC elders forum sets up ad-hoc committee for election strategy
Published

21 seconds ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum, known as Igbimo Agba, has constituted a three-member ad-hoc committee to ensure proper coordination and develop strategies ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s monthly statutory meeting, held at the Ilobu residence of its chairman, Chief Sola Akinwumi, in Irepodun Local Government Area. The communiqué was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the communiqué, the committee is chaired by former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, with former Minister of Police Affairs, Hon. Jelili Adesiyan, and former lawmaker, Hon. Israel Famurewa, as members.

The forum praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his political resilience since assuming office, describing him as a leader navigating a complex political landscape with determination.

The chairman, Chief Akinwumi, urged all APC structures in the state under the leadership of Hon. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal to intensify grassroots mobilisation and ensure electoral success in the August 8, 2026 governorship poll.

He also emphasised the need for unity among aspirants within the party, noting that recent meetings had resulted in a unanimous agreement to work together towards victory.

Akinwumi further charged party leaders to mobilise newly eligible voters to participate in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s voter registration exercise, stressing that voter cards are essential tools to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He welcomed defectors from the PDP into the APC and expressed appreciation to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, H.E. Hon. Gboyega Oyetola, for his unwavering support for the party.

The meeting was well attended by the APC State Chairman, Sooko Lawal; former party chairman and Owa of Igbajo, HRH Oba Adegboyega Famodun; Prof. O.O. Ladipo; Prof. Isaac Adewole; other former ministers, ambassadors, academics, and party stakeholders.

