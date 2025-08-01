Connect with us

Osun 2026: Adeleke not in alliance with Aregbesola, not defecting to ADC – Spokesperson
APC knocks Ojudu over 'Lagos is playing with fire' comment

Osun 2026: APC elders forum sets up ad-hoc committee for election strategy

Peter Obi would sweep northern votes if he returns to PDP – Jerry Gana

Alia reshuffles cabinet, appoints Atagher as new CoS

Street naming: Preservation of Lagos history is a necessity, says Fashola

Nwosu: I rejected offer of three ministerial slots to abandon opposition coalition

FG faults U.S. travel advisory, accuses Washington of undermining Nigeria

Obi’s media office denies statement on PDP, ADC, warns against fake quotes

2027: Akume appeals to North to back Tinubu’s second term, wait till 2031

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dismissed rumours suggesting he is planning to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or align with former governor Rauf Aregbesola, who currently serves as the National Secretary of the ADC.

In a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating categorically that he will contest the 2026 governorship election on the PDP platform.

“Our attention has been drawn to news reports and media enquiries about the alleged defection of Governor Adeleke to the ADC or a purported alliance with ADC figures ahead of the 2026 governorship race. There is no truth whatsoever in these reports,” the statement read.

Rasheed further clarified that the PDP in Osun has already endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, noting that there is no political alignment with the ADC.

“Governor Adeleke has no alliance with anyone in the ADC. He remains a loyal member of the PDP, will run under the PDP in 2026, and requires no external alliance to secure a resounding victory,” he added.

The statement emphasised that Governor Adeleke continues to enjoy widespread support from the Osun electorate due to his performance in office.

“Osun people support Governor Adeleke because of his impressive track record since assuming office. That performance continues, and the people are determined to re-elect him to ensure the continuity of good governance in the state,” Rasheed stated.

Governor Adeleke, according to the spokesperson, also urged PDP members across the state to intensify efforts to strengthen the party’s structures in preparation for another electoral victory in 2026.

 

