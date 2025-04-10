‘I’m no longer part of Olunloyo family, count me out, my father was into occult’, Kemi Olunloyo reacts to dad’s death

Controversial journalist and fearless blogger Kemi Olunloyo, daughter of late former Oyo State governor, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, has pointedly asserted that she was not accepting condolences over the demise of her father, who died on Sunday, April 6.

The popular social media personality took to her Facebook page on Wednesday to give revealing insights into events that allegedly impacted the family of the late renowned mathematician and politician before his death.

“I am uploading video statements on my father’s death on TikTok. I am NOT part of the Olunloyo family anymore, and told you that in 2024, that I will never return to Nigeria even if my parents died,” she said.

In another post shortly, Kemi Olunloyo shared a video where she gave account of the happenings, blaming her deceased father for allegedly destroying the family.

“I am not accepting anybody’s condolences because I am not condoling with anybody. If you want to condole with my father on his death or his family, you need to go to Facebook.com/omololuolunloyo,” Kemi said.

Although she said she had forgiven her late father, saying: “I have forgiven my Dad for everything he did.” Yet, the social media influencer lamented, “You don’t know what’s going on in my family and I don’t know what’s going on in your family.

“My father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo is two different people. He was one person to the world; he was another person to the family. My father destroyed our family unit; my father tortured us as kids. He tortured us emotionally and physically. My father ruined the family unit.

“My father marketed me as his favourite daughter and child to the world; he also marketed himself to me as that. But I was far from being his favourite. My father used me for a lot of things. My father did a lot for all of us. When I said used me, he took advantage of my own positive energies.

“My father was into ‘juju’ heavily. My father was into occult practices and I called my father out on his 80th birthday. After I called him out, he went to Pastor (EA) Adeboye that he wanted to become born-again and he did.”

She further stated that, “I know that I’m special and I know what God brought me here for. They wanted to kill my story but they didn’t but they killed Tayo; they killed my brother’s child. My brother that died at 51 who was in the ‘Ali Must Go’ car with me; remember he lost about half of brains and was paralysed for 43 years and lived with seizures and no livelihood. Tayo was buried after he died in 2021. Tayo would have been a great Mathematician. They ruined his destiny.”

Kemi Olunloyo blamed the crises in the family to when the late former governor married one Ronke Sonaike who later became Aderonke Omololu Olunloyo whom she claimed was one of the campaign workers for the deceased during his 1983 governorship campaign.

She noted that the whole family went into ruckus after Ronke became pregnant for her father which infuriated her own mother who saw her husband as an intellectual.

Ms Olunloyo said the woman, who is estimated to be 65 years old, later gave birth to Wura, her first child and later Olumide, a boy and another female, Subomi.

“My mother married an intellectual, a man who got his Ph.D at 26 years old. And he turned into a polygamist. Not that polygamists are not good, but the way it happened to my family.”

She recounted that Ronke was their schoolmate who later became the late Dr Olunloyo’s ‘concubine’.

“When Ronke came into our family, my father started all manners of occult things. It’s too long. It’s too painful.” She further alleged that her stepmother tried at a point to poison her mother which nearly claimed her life but landed her in the hospital.

For her mother’s part, she also recalled a time she put a miniature coffin under Ronke’s son, Olumide’s bed when he was living with the father at Molete. “Ronke said it’s my mom that put it there.”

Kemi Olunloyo further stated that she was not talking with her stepmother and that she was informed by her older sister that “Towards the end of Daddy’s life, nobody had access to him after the 2021 stroke. They couldn’t talk to Daddy on the phone because Ronke did not give anybody access.”