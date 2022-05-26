…says option not visible

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has jettisoned the plan to use the consensus method in determining its presidential candidate.

The National Chairman of the the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who made this known while speaking in Abuja, said the method which was used in electing party officers during the March 26, 2022 convention would not be feasible for the party’s presidential primary which begins on Sunday.

Adamu, who emerged as the APC chairman in March after President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), endorsed him and asked other aspirants to step down for him, disclosed that a presidential primary was completely different from a chairmanship election.

“There is no truth in what you said. The reason is that the chairmanship seat is not the same as that of the tussle for the Presidency of the country. You can’t even compare the two of them. That question does not arise.

“However the party has laid down its rules and regulations for the aspirants. We would scrutinise all of them based on our guidelines to be sure we pick the right candidate for the party.”

The APC chairman, however, said the 28 aspirants ought to know that all of them cannot emerge as the candidate of the party.

“You can’t stop a party stalwart from contesting election or aspiring for the Presidency. It is their rights and we are happy for them. There is nothing wrong for anybody aspiring for the exalted seat of the presidency. It is God that decides who gets what.

“Once God makes up his mind and say this is who He wants, that is what we are praying for. We have 28 aspirants for the presidential ticket and everybody knows that all of them cannot get the ticket.

“If it is God’s wish, they all can even be president of the country one after the other. Ours is to ensure justice in the choice of who emerges candidate of the party. That does not mean we are perfect. But we pray we do the right thing.”