…wins 15 out of 16 LGAs, PDP 1, SDP 0

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the Ekiti governorship election.

The returning officer for the election, Prof. Kayode Oyebode, announced the result in the early hours of Sunday.

The APC candidate secured 187,057 votes, to defeat his two closest challengers — Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211 votes, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 67,457 votes.

Oyebanji won 15 out of the 16 LGAs in the state, while the PDP candidate, Kolawole, won the remaining 1. The candidate of the SDP, Segun Oni, though came second, did not win any council.

Breakdown of LG results:

1. IREPODUN/lFELODUN LG

APC- 13,125

PDP- 4,712

SDP- 5010

2. IDO – OSI LG

APC- 10,321

PDP- 2,871

SDP- 9,489

3. ISE-ORUN LG

APC- 8074

PDP-2588

SDP-5909

4. OYE LG

APC-13,396

PDP-4122

SDP-5391

5. EKITI SOUTH WEST LG

APC-9679

PDP-4474

SDP-4577

6. EKITI WEST LG

APC-15,322

PDP -3386

SDP-3863

7. EFON LG

APC-4,012

PDP-6,303

SDP-339

8. EMURE LG

APC-7,728

PDP-2,610

SDP-3,445

9. IJERO LG

APC – 13,754

PDP – 4,897

SDP – 5,006

10. IKERE LG

APC – 12,086

PDP – 3,789

SDP – 1,943

ADC – 3,764

11. ILEJEMEJE LG

APC – 4,357

PDP -1,157

SDP – 2,344

12. MOBA LG

APC – 11,609

PDP – 3,530

SDP – 4,904

13. ADO-EKITI

APC – 23,831

PDP – 7,575

SDP – 15,214

14. IKOLE LGA

APC – 16,417

PDP – 6,266

SDP – 5,736

15. GBONYIN LGA

APC – 11,247

PDP – 3,947

SDP – 4,059

16. EKITI EAST LGA

APC 12, 099

PDP 5, 230

SDP. 4, 982

TOTAL : APC – 187, 057 (WINNER)

PDP – 67, 457 (2nd)

SDP – 82 , 211 (3rd)