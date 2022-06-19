…wins 15 out of 16 LGAs, PDP 1, SDP 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the Ekiti governorship election.
The returning officer for the election, Prof. Kayode Oyebode, announced the result in the early hours of Sunday.
The APC candidate secured 187,057 votes, to defeat his two closest challengers — Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211 votes, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 67,457 votes.
Oyebanji won 15 out of the 16 LGAs in the state, while the PDP candidate, Kolawole, won the remaining 1. The candidate of the SDP, Segun Oni, though came second, did not win any council.
Breakdown of LG results:
1. IREPODUN/lFELODUN LG
APC- 13,125
PDP- 4,712
SDP- 5010
2. IDO – OSI LG
APC- 10,321
PDP- 2,871
SDP- 9,489
3. ISE-ORUN LG
APC- 8074
PDP-2588
SDP-5909
4. OYE LG
APC-13,396
PDP-4122
SDP-5391
5. EKITI SOUTH WEST LG
APC-9679
PDP-4474
SDP-4577
6. EKITI WEST LG
APC-15,322
PDP -3386
SDP-3863
7. EFON LG
APC-4,012
PDP-6,303
SDP-339
8. EMURE LG
APC-7,728
PDP-2,610
SDP-3,445
9. IJERO LG
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5,006
10. IKERE LG
APC – 12,086
PDP – 3,789
SDP – 1,943
ADC – 3,764
11. ILEJEMEJE LG
APC – 4,357
PDP -1,157
SDP – 2,344
12. MOBA LG
APC – 11,609
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904
13. ADO-EKITI
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214
14. IKOLE LGA
APC – 16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736
15. GBONYIN LGA
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059
16. EKITI EAST LGA
APC 12, 099
PDP 5, 230
SDP. 4, 982
TOTAL : APC – 187, 057 (WINNER)
PDP – 67, 457 (2nd)
SDP – 82 , 211 (3rd)