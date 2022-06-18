Segun Oni, former Ekiti governor and SDP candidate for today’s governorship election in the state, has won his polling unit in Ward 2, Ido-Osi.
This is as sorting begins in various polling units across the state.
From the results collated so far, the APC and the SDP appear to have an early edge.
Meanwhile, suspected thugs have disrupted the election at polling unit 01 of Ilasa, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.
The thugs, who are allegedly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were said to have vandalised ballot boxes and also tore ballot papers.
The polling unit is said to be was one of the strongholds of the opposition Action Democratic Party (ADP).
Here are results so far:
Polling unit in Ward 2, Ido-Osi, Oni’s unit.
SDP: 218
APC: 15
NNPP: 2
PDP: 2
ADP: 1
APP: 3
RESULT: PU 003, Ward 2, Ido Osi
SDP: 269
APC: 31
PDP: 4
APP: 3
ADC: 1
PU 006, Ward 06, Ikogosi, Ekiti West
APC: 169
PDP: 0
SDP: 7
NNPP: 1
RESULT: PU 013, Oye II, Oye LG.
APC: 44
PDP: 27
SDP: 41
ADP: 1
ALP: 1
APM: 1
RESULT: PU 003, Ward 04, Ikole North.
APC: 119
PDP: 21
SDP: 3
RESULT: PU 08, Oye II, Oye LGA
APC: 72
PDP: 12
SDP: 46
ADP: 3
APP: 1
ADC: 2
PRP: 1
RESULT: PU 12, Oye II, Oye LG.
APC: 40
PDP: 12
SDP: 28
Isan, Oye LG. Fayemi’s polling unit.
APC: 154
PDP: 4
SDP: 3
RESULT: PU 011, Oye II, Oye LGA
APC: 62
PDP: 25
SDP: 53
RESULT: PU006 Oye II, Oye LG.
APC: 41
PDP: 13
SDP: 35
RESULT: PU 001, Ward 2, Ido Osi
APC: 117
SDP:100
PDP: 63
ADC: 1
YPP: 1
RESULT: PU 005, Oye II, Oye LGA
ADP: 1
APC: 68
PDP: 07
SDP: 33
RESULT: PU16, ward 05, Ado-Ekiti LG.
APC: 97
PDP: 33
SDP: 36
RESULT: PU 5, ward 5, Ekiti-east LGA
SDP: 87
PDP: 63
APC: 74
RESULT: PU03, Ward 04, Ado-Ekiti LG.
APC: 96
PDP: 23
SDP: 42
RESULT: PU004, Oye II, Oye LGA
APC: 36
PDP: 28
SDP: 38
RESULT: PU 001, Oye II, Oye LGA
APC: 63
PDP 16
SDP: 77
RESULT: PU04, Ward 06, Okeyinmi, Ado-Ekiti.
APC: 91
PDP: 39
SDP: 32
RESULT: PU 7, ward 7, Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti-east LGA
SDP: 46
PDP: 110
APC: 141
RESULT: PU: 3 Ward 1, Ido Osi
SDP: 253
APC: 39
NNPP: 03
PDP: 04
ADP: 02
RESULT: PU09, Ward 02, Ise/Orun LG
APC – 92
PDP – 37
SDP – 36
VOID – 2
APP – 1
ADP – 2