Segun Oni, former Ekiti governor and SDP candidate for today’s governorship election in the state, has won his polling unit in Ward 2, Ido-Osi.

This is as sorting begins in various polling units across the state.

From the results collated so far, the APC and the SDP appear to have an early edge.

Meanwhile, suspected thugs have disrupted the election at polling unit 01 of Ilasa, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

The thugs, who are allegedly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were said to have vandalised ballot boxes and also tore ballot papers.

The polling unit is said to be was one of the strongholds of the opposition Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Here are results so far:

Polling unit in Ward 2, Ido-Osi, Oni’s unit.

SDP: 218

APC: 15

NNPP: 2

PDP: 2

ADP: 1

APP: 3

RESULT: PU 003, Ward 2, Ido Osi

SDP: 269

APC: 31

PDP: 4

APP: 3

ADC: 1

PU 006, Ward 06, Ikogosi, Ekiti West

APC: 169

PDP: 0

SDP: 7

NNPP: 1

RESULT: PU 013, Oye II, Oye LG.

APC: 44

PDP: 27

SDP: 41

ADP: 1

ALP: 1

APM: 1

RESULT: PU 003, Ward 04, Ikole North.

APC: 119

PDP: 21

SDP: 3

RESULT: PU 08, Oye II, Oye LGA

APC: 72

PDP: 12

SDP: 46

ADP: 3

APP: 1

ADC: 2

PRP: 1

RESULT: PU 12, Oye II, Oye LG.

APC: 40

PDP: 12

SDP: 28

Isan, Oye LG. Fayemi’s polling unit.

APC: 154

PDP: 4

SDP: 3

RESULT: PU 011, Oye II, Oye LGA

APC: 62

PDP: 25

SDP: 53

RESULT: PU006 Oye II, Oye LG.

APC: 41

PDP: 13

SDP: 35

RESULT: PU 001, Ward 2, Ido Osi

APC: 117

SDP:100

PDP: 63

ADC: 1

YPP: 1

RESULT: PU 005, Oye II, Oye LGA

ADP: 1

APC: 68

PDP: 07

SDP: 33

RESULT: PU16, ward 05, Ado-Ekiti LG.

APC: 97

PDP: 33

SDP: 36

RESULT: PU 5, ward 5, Ekiti-east LGA

SDP: 87

PDP: 63

APC: 74

RESULT: PU03, Ward 04, Ado-Ekiti LG.

APC: 96

PDP: 23

SDP: 42

RESULT: PU004, Oye II, Oye LGA

APC: 36

PDP: 28

SDP: 38

RESULT: PU 001, Oye II, Oye LGA

APC: 63

PDP 16

SDP: 77

RESULT: PU04, Ward 06, Okeyinmi, Ado-Ekiti.

APC: 91

PDP: 39

SDP: 32

RESULT: PU 7, ward 7, Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti-east LGA

SDP: 46

PDP: 110

APC: 141

RESULT: PU: 3 Ward 1, Ido Osi

SDP: 253

APC: 39

NNPP: 03

PDP: 04

ADP: 02

RESULT: PU09, Ward 02, Ise/Orun LG

APC – 92

PDP – 37

SDP – 36

VOID – 2

APP – 1

ADP – 2