APC chieftain urges Nigerians to unite behind Tinubu to tackle insecurity

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on Nigerians across political and religious divides to rally behind President Bola Tinubu in the collective effort to end terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the Osun State House of Assembly, made the appeal on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Osogbo. He described the current security situation as a national challenge requiring unity, cooperation, and a non-partisan approach.

He noted that the reported threat by United States President Donald Trump to deploy military forces to Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians should concern all citizens, adding that Nigeria must work internally to defend its sovereignty and stability.

“At this critical moment, what matters is unity,” he said. “Our religious or political affiliations should not divide us. We must rally behind the President and join forces to protect the territorial integrity of our country.”

Oyintiloye stressed that insecurity in Nigeria did not begin under the Tinubu administration, explaining that the problem evolved over time from terrorism to banditry and other violent crimes. He insisted that contrary to what some narratives suggest, the crisis has not been targeted at any particular religion.

“Muslims, Christians, and adherents of other faiths have all suffered from these criminal attacks. Terrorism has no religion. The perpetrators are enemies of humanity,” he said.

While acknowledging the concerns expressed by the United States, Oyintiloye said what Nigeria needs from foreign partners is intelligence sharing, technical support, and equipment – not foreign troops. He warned that external military intervention could complicate the situation.

The APC chieftain also urged newly appointed military service chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them and intensify the fight against terrorism.

“This is not the time for divisive politics,” he added. “The continued existence of Nigeria is the foundation upon which everyone’s political ambitions rest. If we allow insecurity to overwhelm the country, everything else collapses.”

Oyintiloye maintained that with cooperation from all stakeholders – government, security agencies, religious leaders, and citizens – the country has the capacity to defeat terrorism.

“What President Tinubu needs now is the support of all Nigerians,” he said.