Connect with us

Politics

Soludo re-elected as INEC confirms landslide victory in Anambra
Advertisement

Politics

APC chieftain urges Nigerians to unite behind Tinubu to tackle insecurity

Politics

Soludo sweeps all 21 LGAs, set for second term in Anambra

Politics

Anambra guber upset: APC’s Ukachukwu defeats Labour Party in Peter Obi’s polling unit

Politics

Vote buying claims overshadow Anambra election as INEC uploads 36.99% results on IRev

Politics

Shari’ah council demands immediate sack of INEC chair Amupitan over ‘genocide brief’

Politics

Anambra decides: Tight security as accreditation begins in Aguata, other LGAs

Politics

Adeboye urges Tinubu to open talks with Trump, warns China won't interfere if crisis escalates

Politics

PDP state chairmen back Damagum, disown Abdurahman's faction ahead of convention

Politics

PDP crisis deepens as faction names Ohuabunwa BoT chairman, dissolves Wabara leadership

Politics

Soludo re-elected as INEC confirms landslide victory in Anambra

Published

5 hours ago

on

Soludo re-elected as INEC confirms landslide victory in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of the November 8, 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

The declaration was made on Sunday by the Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, at the state collation centre in Awka. Soludo secured victory in all 21 local government areas of the state, earning him a second term in office.

INEC’s final tally shows that Soludo scored 422,664 votes. His closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came a distant second with 99,445 votes.

Announcing the result, Omoregie noted that the state had a total of 2,788,864 registered voters, with 598,229 accredited voters participating in the election. He said 584,054 were valid votes, 11,244 were rejected votes, bringing the total votes cast to 595,298.

He also confirmed that elections were cancelled in some areas in Anambra West, Anaocha, Awka South, and Onitsha South LGAs, affecting 10,481 votes. However, he explained that the margin of lead between the top candidates exceeded the number of cancelled votes, and therefore, the cancellations did not affect the final outcome.

“In view of the results and having satisfied the requirements of the law, I, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, hereby declare Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance elected Governor of Anambra State,” he announced.

The poll was largely peaceful across the state, with observers noting improved logistics and fewer technical challenges compared to previous election cycles.

Soludo’s victory further strengthens APGA’s control in Anambra, where the party has governed since 2006.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *