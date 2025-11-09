Soludo re-elected as INEC confirms landslide victory in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of the November 8, 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

The declaration was made on Sunday by the Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, at the state collation centre in Awka. Soludo secured victory in all 21 local government areas of the state, earning him a second term in office.

INEC’s final tally shows that Soludo scored 422,664 votes. His closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came a distant second with 99,445 votes.

Announcing the result, Omoregie noted that the state had a total of 2,788,864 registered voters, with 598,229 accredited voters participating in the election. He said 584,054 were valid votes, 11,244 were rejected votes, bringing the total votes cast to 595,298.

He also confirmed that elections were cancelled in some areas in Anambra West, Anaocha, Awka South, and Onitsha South LGAs, affecting 10,481 votes. However, he explained that the margin of lead between the top candidates exceeded the number of cancelled votes, and therefore, the cancellations did not affect the final outcome.

“In view of the results and having satisfied the requirements of the law, I, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, hereby declare Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance elected Governor of Anambra State,” he announced.

The poll was largely peaceful across the state, with observers noting improved logistics and fewer technical challenges compared to previous election cycles.

Soludo’s victory further strengthens APGA’s control in Anambra, where the party has governed since 2006.