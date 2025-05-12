‘I’m no longer interested,’ Fubara distances himself from Rivers governorship amid emergency rule

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he is not desperate to reclaim his position, nearly two months after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state.

Fubara made the remark on Sunday during a service of songs held in Port Harcourt in honour of the late elder statesman and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

“Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left that place long ago,” he said.

“If I had my way, I would say this is it. This is the will of God. I don’t wish to go back there. My spirit has left that place.”

His comments came in response to several speakers at the event who referred to him as “Governor” and condemned his suspension, calling for its reversal. Fubara distanced himself from their remarks, describing them as personal views and cautioning that such rhetoric would not contribute to peace or resolution of the political tensions in the state.

“Not everything is by Oshogbe, I want everybody to focus, there are some fights you don’t fight,” he added.

President Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, suspending Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly. The move followed escalating attacks on oil infrastructure by armed groups and a deepening political conflict between Fubara and 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Following the declaration, Tinubu appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the oil-rich state. Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff, has since appointed administrators for the state’s 23 local government areas.

The emergency rule has attracted criticism from civil society groups and legal experts. The Nigerian Bar Association described the suspension of elected officials as unconstitutional, while notable Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka have warned against undermining democratic structures.

Despite the controversy, Fubara has urged Rivers residents to remain calm, stating his continued commitment to peace and constitutional governance.