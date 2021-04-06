Another police station, the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State has been set on fire by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen reportedly gunmen broke into the station on Tuesday evening, shooting sporadically before torching the facility.

This a day after gunmen invaded the headquarters of Nigerian Correctional Centre and the Imo State Police Command in Owerri, the state capital.

Ex-Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu who inspected the damages caused by the attackers on Tuesday, had accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being behind the attack. The group, however through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, denied any involvement.

Regardless, after inspecting the damage caused by the attack, the ex-IGP had ordered police officers to use maximum force against IPOB.

“Those that were released by the attackers, I have been told, some of them belong to the IPOB group; the proscribed IPOB group,” he had said.

“We are sending this message to them that there will be no hiding place. They will be re-arrested and many more of the criminals within that group will be arrested.

“Whether in their homes and forest, we are determined to fish them out. I have instructed my men to use maximum force with the guns available to us.

“We have the authority to defend the country, which they don’t have. We will not allow these criminals to succeed.”

That was the last order he gave as the number one police officer in the country as he was replaced hours after by Usman Alkali Baba, a former Deputy Inspector-General of Police, has been appointed as IGP by President Muhammadu Buhari in acting capacity.