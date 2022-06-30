Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo has banned all parks and markets executives from collecting revenue in the state for the government.

Christian Aburime, the chief press secretary to the governor in a statement on Thursday, said his principal gave the directive at a one-day town hall meeting with the Transport and Market Union Executive Members in Anambra State.

The governor also noted that his administration will commence implementation of a new tax and levy regime in Anambra markets, roads and parks from July 1, 2022, and it is targeted at blocking leakages in revenue collection.

He said henceforth the new tax regime will be vigorously pursued to be able to collect all revenues accruable to the state government against the former which ended in private pockets.

According to him, the new tax regime has become imperative as the era of revenue generation through the sale of crude oil in Nigeria is gradually phasing out.

He further revealed that since February this year, no remittance had been done from the NNPC into the federation account as money accruable from the sale of crude oil is gradually dwindling.

Soludo warned those posing as a government revenue collector in any part of the state, to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

He, however, directed that henceforth, all public parks owned by the government will be directly managed by the government, saying that caretaker committee members in Anambra markets are forbidden from collecting revenue on behalf of the government.

The governor also pleaded with those who will be affected by the new system to consider the larger picture of making Anambra succeed for the greater good of the people.

Soludo urged the different unions to mobilize their members for action, stating that his administration will not hesitate to enforce the new directive for the general well-being of the state economy