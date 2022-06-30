Sanwo-Olu approves hike in Lagos BRT fare

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a flat rate increase by N100 in fares for all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Standard routes.

According to the new increase, a bus ride from Ikorodu – TBS will now cost N600 from N500 while Berger to Ajah is now N700, up from N600. Oshodi to Abule Egba will cost N450 from N350 and Abule-Egba-CMS-Obalende will attract a fare of N600.

The increase, which will come into effect on Wednesday, 13 July 2022, is aimed at ensuring sustainability of the BRT and standard route schemes.

The Governor in consenting to the fare increase also approved a proposal for a bailout for the bus operating companies (route franchise operators/ concessionaires), in order to cushion the effect of the harsh operating environment, safeguard private partnership investment, and forestall the demise of formalised bus operations in the state.

The Governor also approved the appeal by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for the conversion of the current diesel buses in operation to the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and a shift to economically viable and environmentally friendly mobility energy solution that are cost efficient and maximize operations cost such as electric vehicles, hydrogen buses and the development of hybrid energy sources as alternative fueling for the current Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) buses.