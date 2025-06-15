Amuka, Osoba, Obaigbena, Momoh Lead Editors to Enugu for NGE Biennial Convention

Over 400 editors from across the country are expected to converge on Enugu later this month as the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) holds its Biennial National Convention from June 26 to 29, 2025.

The convention, which will take place in the Coal City, is themed “Building a Secure and Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion and the Media.” According to a statement signed by the Guild’s President, Mr. Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the event will explore how Nigeria’s diversity can be harnessed to promote national peace, security, and unity through inclusive governance and responsible media engagement.

Among the eminent media leaders expected at the convention are Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, Publisher of Vanguard; Chief Segun Osoba, former Ogun State Governor and veteran journalist; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, former Presidential Spokesman and NDDC Chairman; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/Arise News Channel; and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television.

The convention will be officially declared open by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi. The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, will serve as Chief Host, while Dr. Momoh will chair the opening session. Prince Amuka-Pemu, Chief Osoba, and Chief Ugochukwu have been named Fathers of the Day in recognition of their towering contributions to journalism and national development.

A major highlight of the event will be the keynote address to be delivered by the Director-General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, titled “Nation’s Security Future: Harnessing Diversity for Peace/Stability and the Media’s Role.”

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, is also scheduled to attend as Special Guest of Honour, underscoring the critical intersection between national security and media responsibility in today’s Nigeria.

According to the NGE, the choice of the convention theme reflects the Guild’s belief that Nigeria’s diversity should be viewed not as a threat but as an asset that, when properly harnessed, can foster social cohesion, innovation, and national unity. The Guild stressed the media’s role in shaping public discourse, promoting dialogue, combating misinformation, and encouraging tolerance.

“The media has a social responsibility to highlight diverse perspectives and experiences, counter hate speech and stereotypes, and foster understanding among Nigeria’s different groups,” the statement noted.

Beyond deliberations on national issues and professional ethics, the three-day event will also witness the election of new national executives who will lead the Guild for the next two years.

The NGE Biennial Convention is considered one of the most important gatherings of media leaders in Nigeria, setting the tone for journalistic standards, press freedom advocacy, and national discourse. The 2025 edition in Enugu is expected to be both reflective and forward-looking, addressing pressing national challenges while celebrating the resilience and relevance of the Nigerian media.