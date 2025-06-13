Protect Public Facilities in Your Communities – Gov. Otti Urges Abia Residents

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on residents and communities to take responsibility for safeguarding government facilities located in their areas to ensure their longevity and effectiveness.

He made this appeal while commissioning and flagging off a series of interconnected road projects and retrofitted Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across two senatorial zones of the state—Abia Central and Abia South.

The well-attended ceremonies featured vibrant cultural performances, student displays, and attendance by political figures, government officials, and community members.

In Abia Central, the newly commissioned projects included PHCs retrofitted under “Project Ekwueme” at Owerinta in Isialangwa South, Amibo in Umuahia South, and Ekeoba in Umuahia North. Also completed were the 8.3 km Isieketa–Obikabia Road in Isialangwa South LGA and the 1.5 km IBB Way in Umuahia North LGA.

In Abia South, the commissioned projects included multiple critical roads in Aba such as Umuode Road, Bakassi Road, Asa Road, and others connecting Enyimba Junction to Ariaria Gate. Several adjoining roads—Tenant, Cameroun, Ehi, Clifford, School, and Afikpo roads—were also rehabilitated.

Addressing crowds at Ibeku High School field in Umuahia and St. Joseph’s College (CKC) in Aba, Governor Otti warned against the vandalisation of public infrastructure.

“Ensure that the infrastructure, roads, and healthcare equipment we are putting in place are secured. There is no better security than the one you provide. Anytime anyone attempts to vandalise public property, report them. We will take swift action,” he stated.

In a surprise directive, Otti also ordered the immediate reconstruction of the heavily damaged Ikot-Ekpene Federal Road, which links to the newly completed IBB Way.

“Though it’s a federal road, it’s Abia people who use it. We can’t wait for the federal government to act. We’ll fix it,” he declared.

Advertisement

He affirmed that the commissioning of roads and PHCs—200 of which have been completed or are near completion—will continue under his administration’s infrastructure agenda.

At the Aba event, Otti described the projects as a milestone in his urban renewal program, designed to improve business and living conditions across the state.

“These roads do not just create access; they restore ancient landmarks. They elevate urban life and boost the appeal of our communities,” the governor said, pledging to address water supply challenges at St. Joseph’s College, Aba.

Otti emphasized that residents must protect the infrastructure by discouraging damaging commercial activities and maintaining cleanliness.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, and Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, commended the governor’s bold leadership and urged residents to take ownership of the public facilities.

Traditional ruler of Ekeoba Kingdom, Ohuhu, Eze Ambassador Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, hailed the retrofitted PHCs—particularly in his community—as a historic first, noting that no past administration had made such an impact.

In separate remarks, the Bishop of Aba Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Augustine Echema (represented by Rev. Fr. Dr. Vincent Ogugua), and Eze Ernest Onwuka of the Aba business community praised Governor Otti’s unwavering dedication to infrastructure and pledged continued support.