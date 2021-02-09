Amotekun operatives have intercepted a truckload of about 80 Fulani herdsmen in the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, its Oyo Commandant, Olayinka Olayanju, has said.

Olayanju said the herdsmen claimed to be heading to Lagos and had in their possession bows, arrows, and daggers when intercepted on Sunday.

According to Mr. Olayanju, the herdsmen were taken to Agodi police station for interrogation.

Oyo police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, told Peoples Gazette that the herdsmen claimed to be coming from Wudil in Kano and were going to Agege.

Mr. Fadeyi said, “They were investigated and profiled. They were accosted while they were passing through Oyo state, and we were able to know they were in transit to Lagos.

“We checked them up: we found some cows with them. They said they were taking them for sale in Agege abattoir. We also saw some motorcycles with them. After profiling them and getting all the necessary information, they were led to the toll gate. They are already out of the state without creating any unnecessary threat,” he said.

The Fulani herdsmen have been accused of incessant kidnapping, rape, and killings across the country over the past few years.