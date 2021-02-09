The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it has no record of arrest or rescue of 115 young mothers from a “human milk factory’’ in the territory.

The FCT police spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

She said the clarification followed an article trending on social media, which claimed that the police had arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from the said factory.

“The command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the FCT.

“It, therefore, wishes to dissociate itself from the article and call for useful information from the public on (the) occurrence of such an incident,’’ she said.

Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the FCT.

She called on the public to report all suspicious movements within their vicinity to the police or call the police through the following emergency phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The police spokesperson also said that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on this phone number – 09022222352.

Her reaction comes following a trending report published by an online media, Talkofnaija, claiming that the Nigerian authorities rescued 115 mothers 60 miles South East of Abuja, whose breast milk was being harvested every day and then turned into different dairy products like cheese, butter, and fresh milk.

The report had said, “Some of these girls were as young as 16, the oldest being 22, and most of them were reported missing in the last 3 years. Police suspect that their capturers recorded everything they did to them for the past three years and uploaded it to the dark web to entertain their clients.

“The girls were raped and impregnated live on the internet, and after giving birth, they milked them like cows every day, and their milk was processed using some of the latest technology in the dairy industry. 3 starving cows were kept as a front in case police started to look into the place.

“The majority of products from the dingy warehouse were being shipped out of the country, along with videos of the milking and processing and packaging of the products. The computers and paperwork seized show that the dairy’s operation was funded by fans who watch the operation of the dairy live on the dark web.

“The funders from the dark web were paying the operators of the dairy using cryptocurrency. They pay to have personalized videos and breast milk products from specific girls and more. Some request that a girl be fed a specific meal the day before she is milked to his specification and for the poor girls to say things like “This milk is for you(insert name)”

“Access milk, cheese, and butter were packaged using one of the popular milk dairy products brands and donated to charity or sold to small businesses”