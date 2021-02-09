The Nigeria Army has appointed Mohammed Yerima as new director of public relations.

Yerima, a brigadier-general, takes over from Sagir Musa who has been spokesman in acting capacity since 2019.

Yerima, who is expected to assume office on Wednesday is former director of defence information, and was until his appointment, the deputy director, reserve at the defence headquarters.

He joined the army in October 1989 and was commissioned into the corps of the Army Public Relations.

Yerima, who holds a bachelor of arts (education) degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, had served in various military formations.

He was spokesperson 81 division of the Nigerian Army from 1995 to 1996; public relations officer of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) from 1996 to 2000; military spokesperson of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone from 2000 to 2002; deputy director, public relations from 2007 to 2009, and director, defence information from 2009 to 2013.

Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), African Public Relations Association (APRA), and a fellow of West Africa Society for Administration and Communication.

He had also served as chairman, Media and Information Committee on Emergency Management (MICEM)