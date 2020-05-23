By Sunday Oguntuyi

The newly inaugurated Amotekun Corps in Osun state have arrested two suspects for stealing female underwear for ritual purposes.

The Suspects were said to have been nabbed by the corps after they had bugled a house at Kajola Ajaba, Ila Local Government area.

The two-man syndicate led by one Mr. Friday also known as ‘frayo’, had succeeded in stealing five women’s panties before they were nabbed by men of the Amotekun Corps.

The suspects, however, refused to confess the purpose for which the stolen pants was meant and or the person who sent them.

Items recovered from the burglars include five women’s underwear and a small axe.

As at the time of filing this report, they had been handed over to the police in the area.