The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects namely: Adebayo Oluwatosin 23, Obinna Abiogbe 27 and Segun Adefunmi for hacking into the bank account of one Kolawole Sobande and allegedly stole N300,000 from it.

The arrest of the suspects followed information received from a P.O.S operator who alerted the police that one of the suspects approached him to transfer the sum of #100,000 from an account to his own (POS operator’s) account and handed it over to him. But when he demanded his identity card, he discovered that it bears different name to the one on the bank account.

Upon the information, the DPO Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehia detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspects were arrested. The account owner was contacted, and he confirmed that the sum of #300,000 has been removed from his account.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed been an internet fraudster who specialized in hacking into people’s bank account and siphon their money.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered a full-scale investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view to arraign them before a court of competent jurisdiction.