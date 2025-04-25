Connect with us

Ambrose Alli University Rusticates 34 Medical Students Over Exam Malpractice
Over 31,000 Lagos Students Fail 2024 WASSCE Despite N1.5bn Govt Support

JAMB Begins 2025 UTME With 2,030,627 Candidates Participating Nationwide

ASUU debunks govt's claim of N50bn allowance payment, says no money received

FG releases N50bn to offset  ASUU, other varsity staff allowances

UNIOSUN Reaffirms Commitment to AI-Driven Education

WAEC revokes licence of 574 schools over exam misconduct

NANS vows to deal with institutions diverting NELFUND

Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery

Computer-based SSCE results out in 45 days – WAEC

Ambrose Alli University Rusticates 34 Medical Students Over Exam Malpractice

Published

15 mins ago

Published

15 mins ago

on

Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, has rusticated 34 medical students for two to four semesters after they were found guilty of various examination malpractices during the 2022/2023 academic session.

The university disclosed that the disciplinary action followed the findings of the Mobile Students Disciplinary Committee (College of Medicine), which investigated allegations of misconduct during examinations.

In a bulletin jointly signed by F.O. Omoigui, Deputy Registrar (Senate) for Acting Registrar, and Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Public Relations, the institution confirmed that the affected students were in 300 and 500 levels across several departments.

According to the statement, the students were from the Departments of Haematology, Histopathology, Medical Microbiology, Physiology, Chemical Pathology, Medicine and Surgery, and the Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science (FMLS).

Out of the 34 rusticated students, 21 received two-semester suspensions while 13 were suspended for four semesters. Among these, 20 were in 500 level — with 12 suspended for two semesters and eight for four semesters.

Their offences included bringing unauthorized written materials into examination halls, being caught with parts of the university’s answer booklets containing pre-written answers, and impersonating fellow students during exams such as HAE 503 and 401.

The university also announced that six students were exonerated of all allegations, two were placed under behavioural warning, and one received a formal caution.

The management emphasized its zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice and reiterated its commitment to maintaining academic integrity across all faculties.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

