Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and leading candidate for World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has thanked Nigerians, WTO members and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support after making the final shortlist for the job.

She noted that feat could not have been possible without the support of Nigerians and President Buhari.

“Happy to be in the final round of the World Trade Organization DG campaign,” she wrote via her twitter handle.

“Thanks, WTO members for your continued support of my candidacy. I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends around the world. Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari and all my friends. Aluta continua!”

Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are the only candidates left for the job as the race enters its final month.