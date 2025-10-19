Alleged Bribery of NULGE Leadership by Osun APC Baseless, Frivolous – Adeleke’s Spokesperson

The spokesperson to the Osun State governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has dismissed as baseless and frivolous the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Ademola Adeleke bribed the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state.

Rasheed, in a statement issued in Osogbo on Sunday, described the claim as another desperate attempt by the opposition to mislead the public and undermine ongoing judicial processes concerning local government administration in the state.

He accused the APC of posing a threat to democracy and the sanctity of the judiciary through its “reckless actions and utterances” on the Osun local government dispute currently before the Supreme Court.

According to him, the bribery allegation is not only unfounded but also exposes the APC’s disregard for the rule of law and its “shameless embrace of impunity in a democracy governed by the constitution.”

“The level of impunity on display by the state APC constitutes a serious threat to our democratic life,” Rasheed stated. “The party started by falsifying a Court of Appeal judgment to claim a fake reinstatement of its court-sacked chairmen. It proceeded to ignore another Court of Appeal judgment arising from its own belated appeal, which affirmed the subsistence of the sack of its chairmen and confirmed the legality of PDP chairmen and councillors across the local governments.”

He further accused the opposition of “behaving like political robbers in a lawless country” by invading and occupying council secretariats without any legal mandate.

“With a system that appears to pander to illegality, the opposition brazenly attempted to claim public funds through another layer of illegality until they were legally stopped in their tracks,” he added.

Rasheed explained that the judiciary had already intervened to clarify the issues and provide necessary interpretations, yet the APC continued to “display bitterness and bold disrespect” for the courts by debating a matter now before the Supreme Court.

“The general public is aware of the illegality and criminal dimension of the APC’s actions on the Osun local government issue,” he said. “At this point, we expect the opposition to submit to the rule of law and await the ruling of the apex court instead of throwing tantrums over the failure of its illegal takeover bid.”

He urged members of the public to disregard what he described as “a new bag of lies” from the APC, noting that the workers’ union is an independent body guided by its own rules and interests.

“The fight to stop the attempted looting of the local government treasury is a collective effort by all stakeholders who need no inducement to defend their rights,” Rasheed maintained.

“The opposition has come to the end of its evil game; the people have resisted illegality, and the world now awaits the judiciary to make its final pronouncement,” he concluded.