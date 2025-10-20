PDP Ibadan Convention: Wike plots parallel meeting, court order to scuttle Makinde’s ambition

All is now set for the epoch National convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), holding at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in just a month from now. The convention, which has been slated for November 15th and 16th is regarded as a gathering of all stakeholders in all the states and at federal level, where many issues affecting the party over the years, would be resolved and this would also determine the direction and the path which it would toe in moving forward.

As the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba pointed out, the convention would be a crucial one, which would give the party a clear direction and determine those who are genuinely loyal and those who are traitors.

Already, both the local and states’ congresses of the party had been held and delegates to the National convention determined, some of the issues, which are likely to dominate discussions, are elections of new National Executives that would pilot the party to the general elections in 2027 and determining who actually is going to fly the flag of the party in the presidential election.

Other issues include the disciplinary measures to be taken against erring members and those suspected to be involved in anti-party activities, which they believed is causing big ripples, derailing the party and not giving it the right focus, and on the other hand, has been leading to series of defections of prominent figures, especially governors and their followers, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It is also being argued that a lot would play out to determine who actually would be in control of the party between the camp of the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinke, who sources from all indications believed is gunning for the presidential ticket of the party, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territories (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Going For the Broke

Makinde and Wike had been at logger heads and have not been on the same page over the leadership of the party, since the nomination of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election with Wike leading the G5 governors revolt, which ultimately cost the party the election. The appointment of Wike as FCT minister by President Tinubu has ensured the continuation of his fight against the party.

However, with the party resolving to zone the presidency to the South, which people expected would end the crisis, has failed to bridge the differences between Wike and Makinde as the war rages over what people described as personal interests.

While Wike is still in PDP but serving as a Minister under Tinubu, the PDP no longer seems to trust him, more so, as he has become the campaigner in chief for a President Tinubu second term

To some of the party faithfuls, the loyalty of Wike is more to his master Tinubu than the party where he claims to belong and this has not been going down well with those in the PDP, who now rely on Makinde to lead the party.

Right now, it is not too certain that Wike and his team who had been opposed to Ibadan – after they failed to take the convention to Kano – the home base of Makinde for the convention, are unlikely to attend and this is already threatening it, as no one is sure of the group’s game plan.

Although no one is in doubt, that the battle line has been drawn between the so called people now in the main stream of the PDP and those loyal to Wike, speculations are rife that there is likelihood of a parallel convention, which is going to be led by Wike, where separate decisions, would be taken, which definitely would go against what would be decided at Ibadan to open another bone of contention to ensure the party never recovers before the 2027 election and effectively nullifies Makinde’s ambition.

Feelers reaching the Business Hallmark indicated that while the Makinde led congress is going on, Wike’s own would simultaneously be held, where a faction would endorse “Wike as National leader.”

“Wike’s faction will enter into a formal alliance with APC in the national interest. Gov. Makinde will make a shrill show of not agreeing. The elections would go on and produce predictable outcomes. And they live happily ever after,” said a party chieftain.

Another crucial card also believed that Wike could play to scuttle the convention is to use the judiciary to stop the Ibadan convention while holding his own with current party leaders and INEC, which confers the legal authority of any party meeting. With INEC the Ibadan convention will be a mere “exercise in futility,” the source added.

Though it has been ruled by the apex court that parties should be left alone to handle their matters, it was said that Wike could come up with a fresh demand with different prayers, which could necessitate the lower court, to listen to him, as he would not be the one to file the motion directly but through a proxy among the leadership.

Bad to Worse

Though it was envisaged that this may be the showdown, it was however learnt that notwithstanding, the agenda to suspend Wike and his men would still stand at the Ibadan convention.

Some leaders such as the former governor of Jigawa State and a founding member of the PDP, Ambassador Sule Lamido, who has remained resolutely in the party, even in the face of many crisis and turbulent periods, insist, that he would not attend any meeting of the party until Wike is expelled.

“We are looking forward to the convention that would further strengthen the party with a new structure to be built ahead of the 2027 elections. No amount of defections or intimidation could derail the progress of the party,” he had said.

He described those who benefitted from the party and now deserting it, when we should all stay together at this critical period to strongly build it, as ingrates.

While commenting on the convention and attitudes of some members, towards it, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said they are ready for the November 15–16 national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, as he warned members engaging in anti-party activities that they risk being suspended or outright expulsion.

He said the party had completed all logistical, accommodation, and reception arrangements for the convention, which according to him, would be the “first in the party’s history to be held in the South-West.” He pointed out that the choice of Ibadan had generated “great enthusiasm owing to the region’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s political development.”

Meanwhile the National Convention organising committee of the party, led by Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adsmawa State governor, was in Ibadan last week to inspect the facilities put in place, for the convention , as he was conducted round by Gov. Makinde, after which he expressed satisfaction with what he met on ground.

Makinde warned those attempting to disrupt preparations for the party’s forthcoming National Convention, saying their efforts could be described as an attempt to stop a moving train and “an act likened, to political suicide.”