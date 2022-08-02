APC lawmakers move to impeach Buhari - Senator Bulkachuwa

Adamu Bulkachuwa, senator representing Bauchi north has disclosed that many of his colleagues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported the motion to serve a notice of impeachment on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on July 27, staged a walkout after Senate President, Ahmad Lawan prevented Senator Philip Aduda from discussing the rising insecurity and an ultimatum to Buhari after a closed-door session.

Majority of the lawmakers agreed that Buhari should be given six weeks to fix insecurity or face impeachment proceedings.

Aduda said there was a need to formally serve the president the notice, but Lawan ruled the FCT senator out of order.

Speaking on Monday in an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Bulkachuwa said: “On that day, the Senate went into closed session and it was at the closed session that these issues were discussed and without divulging so much, I can tell you that the majority of senators felt there was a need to initiate that action.”

The host, Seun Okin, then specifically asked if APC senators were among those that clamoured for the impeachment.

Bukachuwa responded: “I said it was the majority. It wasn’t a 100 percent unanimous agreement (ultimatum to impeach Buhari) per say, but the majority supported it.