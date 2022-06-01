PETER OKORE, Umuahia

A security expert and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Sir Chikwe Udensi, has condemned attempts by stakeholders of different political parties to compel aspirants to political offices to agree to share state funds to them on getting into office as condition for giving them tickets.

Udensi noted that such tantamount to impunity and betrayal of trust.

The aspirant who spoke during an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia, said that he will not fancy himself using the state resources to please selfish individuals in the name of party patronage, pointing out that instead, if he becomes governor, he would utilize state resources for the purposes of development.

In his words: “It will be evil of me to use Abia State resources to share amongst people within the party. Frankly speaking, governance should not be given to poor people who will not be focused on the judicious use of State funds. Mis-use of state funds is the main reason why Abia has remained same since creation.

“I won’t negotiate with anybody on what I will do with the state money and I won’t share state money just for patronage. Rather, I will ensure I utilize the State resources for the progress of Abia. I will introduce international best practices in terms of infrastructural development, healthcare services and other basic amenities if I becomes the next governor of Abia Statte”

The APGA governorship aspirant said he embarked on the distribution of palliatives to pensioners and the aged as well as to traders in Abia state to intervene and alleviate some of their suffering caused by outright abandonment of the welfare of the citizenry by government of the day, which has added much more to their sufferings.

He charged the delegates in on-going party primaries and the electorate during the forthcoming general elections to fight towards the liberation of Abia State, stressing that the fight for the number one seat in Abia requires a man who has the fear of God, credibility and understand the problems of the people. It is important to avoid a man who lacks the fear of God”

Said he: “Don’t be deceived by the fake promises by some politicians. You must vote people based on their track records and what they have achieved for humanity.”