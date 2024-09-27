Connect with us

Akwa Ibom First Lady, Patience Umo Eno is dead
Akwa Ibom First Lady, Patience Umo Eno is dead

4 hours ago

Akwa Ibom First Lady, Patience Umo Eno is dead

Patience Umo Eno, the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State has died.

The Ibom State Government announced the shock passing of Patience, wife of Governor Umo Eno in a statement on Friday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, in the statement at dawn on Friday on the sad news, stated that the State First Lady died following an undisclosed illness.

Ememobong’s statement, tagged “Unexpected Sunset”, read: “It is with heavy hearts that we (Akwa Ibom Government) announce the passing of the wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, following an illness.

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital, on 26th September, 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.

“Further details will be provided by the family as necessary.

“In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering.”

