Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has described his late wife, Pastor Patience as a virtuous woman who was everything a man could ever wish for in a wife.

The governor shared the pains of losing his wife of 38 years in a Friday morning broadcast.

In the broadcast titled, “We’re Are Perplexed But Not In Despair” in Bible text from 2Corinthians 4:8, the governor expressed gratitude to all who have empathized with him in the flood of condolences from far and near.

“Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience (Oluwakemi) Umo Eno, was everything a man could ever wished for in a virtuous woman. My prayer partner, counsellor, cheer-leader, best critic, homemaker and permanently smiling. I will miss her for a life time,” he said.

Thanking President Bola Tinubu and all who sent condolences, Governor Eno noted the, “Incredible outpouring of love, support, prayers and words of encouragement through phone calls and messages of condolence and visits since the unexpected sunset that befell us (Family) has really encouraged and strengthened us at this time.”

He particularly thanked Akwa Ibomites for rare show of love and support across political divides, especially the youths “who again suspended their planned national protests in honour of my dear wife.”

He further stated, “Let me particularly thank our dear people from all strata of life, who have risen in unison across party lines to commiserate with us, through prayers, condolences and phone calls, and even suspended campaign activities to honour our First Lady. We are deeply grateful.

“Let me assure all that we will pursue everything she held dear while she was with us. The Golden Initiative for All (GIFA) as well as all other initiatives she had started will be sustained and expanded.

“The machinery of State will continue to function seamlessly as Government will continue to be alive to her responsibilities. Our focus will not be shifted from rendering services to our people with renewed strength as this is what Kemi has always prayed for.”

Advertisement

“Permit me to commend our security agencies for maintaining the peace during this solemn moment in our dear State and urge them to do more to maintain the peace, as we go into the Local Government Elections.”

The governor acknowledged public respect for his family’s privacy in the journey through “this moment of great loss, grief and bereavement”, trusting the people to sustain same as “burial arrangements will be made public at the appropriate time as we will not mourn as those who have no hope in Christ Jesus.”