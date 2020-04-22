By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

A non political group, AKOL foundation in Osun state has distributed relief materials to the people of Obokun Local Government and Obokun East Local Council Development areas of the state to cushion the hardship brought by by the stay at home directive of the state government in bid to avert the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The foundation owned by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Olasiji Olamiju, flooded the area with food items and face masks to cushion the effects of the ongoing lockdown in the State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Samuel Asegun, who is the President of AKOL foundation, handed over bags of rice, beans, gari, face masks, hand wash, hand sanitisers and cash to the religious and party leaders in the area, for onward distribution to the very needy in the council area irrespective of their political leanings.

Explaining why the foundation deemed it necessary to extend hands of love to the people of Obokun and Oriade by extension, Asegun said, “the relief packages are targeted to ameliorate the hardship which has been brought to the lives of the people by this global pandemic.”

“The relief packages we deliver today may not be enough to go round the entire communities which is why we’re handing them over to the religious and community leaders who we believe are the closest to the people. I urge that they should be distributed only to the needy”, he said.

In his remark, the Special Adviser on Public Health, Dr Olasiji Olamiju said government is not using the lockdown to bring hardship to anyone but to save ourselves from the scourge of the Coronavirus.

“It is not the intention of the State government of Osun to bring hardship to anyone, but as a matter of health, we will not spare any stone unturned in maintaining good health of the people.”

Assuring people that Osun is winning the war against COVID-19, Olamiju, however sought utmost cooperation from them, asking for strict adherance to the lockdown guidelines as it would be the only way to save them and their family members.

“The only way out of this pandemic is to observe the guidelines which is, regular washing of hands with soap and water, maintaining social distancing and covering nose and mouth with mask because the virus is spread majorly by droplets from cough and sneezes.”

He however, implored the religious and party leaders to let the items get to the most vulnerable people in all the ten wards of the local government.

Receiving the items for the Council area at the secretariat in Ibokun, the religious, communities and party leaders commended AKOL foundation for the gesture and urged other well-meaning individuals from the area to follow suit.

Similarly, Honourable Rufus Oluwatayo who received food items on behalf of Oriade South LCDA said the presentation of the food items was timely, noting that since the lockdown the poorer segment of the society has been finding it difficult coping with feeding.

He applauded the efforts and urged the people to pray for Dr. Olamiju who incidentally is also a son of the community.