BREAKING: UNILAG confirms hike in tuition fees from N19k to over N190k

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has confirmed an increment in the tuition fees of the undergraduate students of the institution.

The students of the institution previously paid N19,000 but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine, while for courses that require laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140,250.

The management explained that the increment in fees had become imperative given the prevailing economic realities of the nation and its obligations to its students, staff, and service providers.

This was contained in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, on Friday night.

The statement titled, “Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students” confirmed that UNILAG has deliberated with its stakeholders (students, parents/guardians, staff unions, and alumni, among others), that there will be adjustments in the tuition fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

It partly read, “The adjustment in fees which will take effect from 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the University to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the University has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

“Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience.”

Alagba highlighted the mandatory charges for one academic session/year, for new undergraduate students as follows: